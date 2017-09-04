Paris Whitney Hilton (born February 17, 1981) is an American media personality, businesswoman, socialite, singer, model, and actress. She is the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels. Born in New York City and raised there and in Beverly Hills, California, Hilton began her modeling career as a teenager when she signed with New York-based modeling development agency Trump Model Management. Her lifestyle made her a feature of entertainment news and tabloid magazines, and Hilton was proclaimed "New York's leading It girl" in 2001. In 2003, a sex tape with Hilton and her then-boyfriend Rick Salomon, later released as 1 Night in Paris, was leaked to the public. Released only three weeks before the premiere of the reality television series The Simple Life, in which she starred alongside her long-time friend Nicole Richie, the sex tape became a media sensation.

In 2004, Hilton released her book Confessions of an Heiress, which became a New York Times Best Seller, in 2005, she appeared in the horror film House of Wax, and in 2006, her self-titled album, Paris, was released worldwide; it reached number six on the Billboard 200, with her debut single, "Stars Are Blind", quickly becoming a hit around the world. Hilton returned to reality television in 2008 with Paris Hilton's My New BFF and its two spin-offs: Paris Hilton's British Best Friend (2009) and Paris Hilton's Dubai BFF (2009), and again in 2011, with Oxygen series The World According to Paris. Her big-screen credits include the films Raising Helen (2004), Bottoms Up (2006), National Lampoon's Pledge This! (2006), Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008), and Sofia Coppola's film The Bling Ring (2013) as well as the documentaries Paris, Not France (2008), Teenage Paparazzo (2010) and The American Meme (2018).