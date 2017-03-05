Julian SiegelUK Jazz saxophonist. Born 13 May 1966
Julian Siegel
1966-05-13
Julian Siegel Biography (Wikipedia)
Julian H. Siegel (born 1966 in Nottingham) is a British jazz saxophone and clarinet player, and a composer and arranger, described by MOJO Magazine as "One of the UK's most creative saxophonists"
Siegel has toured and recorded with Greg Cohen and Joey Baron and was awarded the BBC Jazz Awards 2007 for Best Instrumentalist.
Siegel won the 2011 London Awards for Art and Performance Jazz.
Julian Siegel Performances & Interviews
Clare was joined by saxophonist and bandleader Julian Siegel
Julian Siegel Tracks
June Time (feat. Mark Nightingale & Julian Siegel)
Alan Ganley Jazz Legacy
June Time (feat. Mark Nightingale & Julian Siegel)
June Time (feat. Mark Nightingale & Julian Siegel)
Performer
Last played on
Rosenkrantz and Guildenstern are Dead
Colin Towns
Rosenkrantz and Guildenstern are Dead
Rosenkrantz and Guildenstern are Dead
Last played on
