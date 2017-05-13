FluxionBorn 1973
Fluxion
1973
Fluxion Biography (Wikipedia)
Fluxion' is a pseudonym of Konstantinos Soublis (born 1973), a musician and producer of electronic music from Greece.
Fluxion Tracks
Origin
Fluxion
Stellar Sea of Gibarian x Syncrophone with Tortile
Zadig
Subliminal tone
Fluxion
Passin Thru' The Surface
Fluxion
You Don't Know (Joey Anderson Remix)
Fluxion
Hiatus
Fluxion
Desert Night
Fluxion
Waves
Fluxion
