Nadine Koutcher
1983
Nadine Koutcher Performances & Interviews
- Nadine Koutcher and Julius Drake perform Alban Berg's 'Die Nacht' live on In Tunehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tpsl2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tpsl2.jpg2016-05-10T11:24:00.000ZNadine Koutcher and Julius Drake perform Alban Berg's 'Die Nacht' live in the studio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03tpzdn
Nadine Koutcher and Julius Drake perform Alban Berg's 'Die Nacht' live on In Tune
Nadine Koutcher Tracks
Castor et Pollux Acte 1 scene 3 Prelude - Air accompagne 'Triste apprets'
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Bell Song ('Ou va la jeune Hindou?') from Act 2 of Lakmé
Léo Delibes
Castor et Pollux: Tristes apprets
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Tristes apprêts (Castor et Pollux)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Castor Et Pollux - Act 1 Scene 3 - 'Tristes Apprets'
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Villette
John Lunn
Les noces
Igor Stravinsky
Past BBC Events
St David's Hall 2015-16: Mahler 1 with Søndergård
St David's Hall, Cardiff
2016-06-17T09:39:32
17
Jun
2016
St David's Hall 2015-16: Mahler 1 with Søndergård
19:30
St David's Hall, Cardiff
