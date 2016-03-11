Jake Bugg
Jake Bugg Biography (Wikipedia)
Jake Bugg (born Jake Edwin Charles Kennedy; 28 February 1994) is an English musician, singer, and songwriter. His self-titled debut album Jake Bugg, some of which was co-written with songwriter Iain Archer, was released in October 2012 and reached number one on the UK Albums Chart. His second album, Shangri La, was released in November 2013 and his third, largely self-produced album On My One, in June 2016. His fourth album Hearts That Strain, a largely acoustic effort, produced by Dan Auerbach, was released in September 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jake Bugg Performances & Interviews
- Jake Bugg: "As a kid I used to singalong to Johnny Cash and Beatles records in my bedroom."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05nrv3g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05nrv3g.jpg2017-11-21T16:30:00.000ZJake pops in to chat and play music from his latest album Hearts That Strain.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05nrt85
Jake Bugg: "As a kid I used to singalong to Johnny Cash and Beatles records in my bedroom."
- Jake Bugg - How Soon The Dawn (BBC Music Introducing Live 2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j2ktg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j2ktg.jpg2017-10-05T00:43:00.000ZJake Bugg perform How Soon The Dawn at BBC Music Introducing Live 2017.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05j2lpn
Jake Bugg - How Soon The Dawn (BBC Music Introducing Live 2017)
- Happy 10th Birthday Introducing!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hydfs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hydfs.jpg2017-10-03T23:01:00.000ZThe last 10 years of BBC Music Introducing have been a blast. Here's to the next 10 years of supporting unsigned, undiscovered and under-the-radar music from across the UK!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hy8m3
Happy 10th Birthday Introducing!
- Introducing: 10 years of supporting your favourite artistshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hxgjl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hxgjl.jpg2017-10-03T06:00:00.000ZFor the past 10 years BBC Music Introducing has introduced you to talent who now need no introduction.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hw978
Introducing: 10 years of supporting your favourite artists
- Jake Bugg performs 'Southern Rain' and 'This Time' on The Beat at BBC Radio Nottingham.https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h2254.pnghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05h2254.png2017-09-23T23:17:00.000ZJake Bugg performs 'Southern Rain' and 'This Time' on The Beat at BBC Radio Nottingham.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05h224v
Jake Bugg performs 'Southern Rain' and 'This Time' on The Beat at BBC Radio Nottingham.
- “Something’s always around the corner to give you inspiration” - Jake Bugg at LeeFesthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05cc1jt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05cc1jt.jpg2017-08-14T13:16:00.000ZJake Bugg talks about his future plans ahead of headlining the Friday night of LeeFest.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05cby31
“Something’s always around the corner to give you inspiration” - Jake Bugg at LeeFest
- Jake Bugg - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zl6x9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zl6x9.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZIt’s Jake Bugg, but not like ever before. The John Peel stage hosted the indie rock star.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04152rf
Jake Bugg - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
- Jake Bugg - Slumville Sunrise (T in the Park 2016)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0414jwg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0414jwg.jpg2016-07-11T13:50:28.000ZPerforming live on the Radio 1 Stagehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0414hn7
Jake Bugg - Slumville Sunrise (T in the Park 2016)
- Jake Bugg - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wl170.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wl170.jpg2016-06-28T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Jake Bugg's set at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wlv8c
Jake Bugg - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlights
- Wake up call with Jake Bugghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vvdxb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vvdxb.jpg2016-05-21T11:55:00.000ZAfter a late night flight from Oslo straight into Exeter Jake Bugg receives a wake up call from Scott Mills.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03vvdy1
Wake up call with Jake Bugg
- Jake Bugg: I knew what I wanted to dohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03rwj59.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03rwj59.jpg2016-04-22T16:34:00.000ZMusician Jake Bugg explains how he wanted to tour and make songs from the age of 12https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03rwj6d
Jake Bugg: I knew what I wanted to do
- Jake Bugg: " You don't need to be there long before the stories start pouring out"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q6qxz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q6qxz.jpg2016-04-06T07:43:00.000ZSensational singer songwriter Jake Bugg tells Chris about creating his new album 'On My One'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03q5sj4
Jake Bugg: " You don't need to be there long before the stories start pouring out"
- Jake Bugg - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0280llh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0280llh.jpg2014-09-24T19:00:00.000ZJake talks to Jo Whiley about the amazing success he's had after submitting his music to BBC Introducing.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0280lm4
Jake Bugg - Interview
- Jake Bugg speaks to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lk1lb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lk1lb.jpg2013-11-14T10:45:00.000ZJake Bugg joins Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie for Album of the Day Plus.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01lk1lh
Jake Bugg speaks to Radcliffe and Maconie
- Jake Bugg - BRITs British Breakthrough Act Nomineehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p014ym7m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p014ym7m.jpg2013-02-11T16:36:00.000ZHuw chats to Jake Bugg about his BRIT award nomination.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p014yqgg
Jake Bugg - BRITs British Breakthrough Act Nominee
Jake Bugg Tracks
Slumville Sunrise
Jake Bugg
Slumville Sunrise
Slumville Sunrise
Last played on
Lightning Bolt
Jake Bugg
Lightning Bolt
Lightning Bolt
Last played on
How Soon The Dawn
Jake Bugg
How Soon The Dawn
How Soon The Dawn
Last played on
Happy Xmas War Is Over (Radio 1 Live Lounge 2013)
Jake Bugg
Happy Xmas War Is Over (Radio 1 Live Lounge 2013)
In The Event Of My Demise
Jake Bugg
In The Event Of My Demise
In The Event Of My Demise
Last played on
Broken
Jake Bugg
Broken
Broken
Last played on
Gimme The Love
Jake Bugg
Gimme The Love
Gimme The Love
Last played on
Lightning Bolt (DJ Edit)
Jake Bugg
Lightning Bolt (DJ Edit)
Lightning Bolt (DJ Edit)
Last played on
Taste It
Jake Bugg
Taste It
Taste It
Last played on
Trouble Town
Jake Bugg
Trouble Town
Trouble Town
Last played on
Waiting (feat. Noah Cyrus)
Jake Bugg
Waiting (feat. Noah Cyrus)
Waiting (feat. Noah Cyrus)
Last played on
A Song About Love
Jake Bugg
A Song About Love
A Song About Love
Last played on
Simple As This
Jake Bugg
Simple As This
Simple As This
Last played on
What Doesn't Kill You
Jake Bugg
What Doesn't Kill You
What Doesn't Kill You
Last played on
Upcoming Events
5
May
2019
Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan, Blaenavon, Catherine McGrath, Lauren Aquilina, Ten Tonnes, Blinders and The Mouse Outfit
O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2016
Strathallan Castle
2016-07-10T09:21:34
10
Jul
2016
T in the Park: 2016
Strathallan Castle
Glastonbury: 2016
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-26T09:21:34
26
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
22:00
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
Powderham Castle, Exeter
2016-05-28T09:21:34
28
May
2016
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2016
Powderham Castle, Exeter
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-23T09:21:34
23
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Live Lounge: Jake Bugg
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-07-29T09:21:34
29
Jul
2014
Live Lounge: Jake Bugg
BBC Broadcasting House
Jake Bugg Links
