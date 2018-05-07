Egg70s British prog rock band. Formed January 1969. Disbanded August 1974
Egg
Egg Biography (Wikipedia)
Egg were an English progressive rock band formed in January 1969.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Egg Tracks
Fugue In D Minor
Fugue In D Minor
I Will Be Absorbed
I Will Be Absorbed
Long Piece No. 3 - Part 2
Long Piece No. 3 - Part 2
Contrasong
Contrasong
Wring Out The Ground (Loosely Now)
Boilk
Boilk
Whie Growing My Hair
Whie Growing My Hair
Symphony No 2
