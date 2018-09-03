Anna Amalia of Brunswick-WolfenbüttelBorn 24 October 1739. Died 10 April 1807
Anna Amalia of Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel (24 October 1739 – 10 April 1807), was a German princess and composer. She became the duchess of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach, by marriage, and was also regent of the states of Saxe-Weimar and Saxe-Eisenach from 1758 to 1775. She transformed her court and its surrounding into the most influential cultural center of Germany.
Erwin und Elmire (Entre acte)
Erwin und Elmire (Entre acte)
Erwin und Elmire (Entre acte)
