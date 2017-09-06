Hugh Brunt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0d96ee76-a983-4b9a-ae5f-6e7f821d8b13
Hugh Brunt Biography (Wikipedia)
Hugh Brunt (born 1986) is a British conductor who holds the positions of co-Artistic Director and co-Principal Conductor of the London Contemporary Orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hugh Brunt Tracks
Sort by
New work (Proms 2017)
Emilie Levienaise Farrouch
New work (Proms 2017)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New work (Proms 2017)
Last played on
Primitive London No 5 (remixed)
Basil Kirchin
Primitive London No 5 (remixed)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sy2cv.jpglink
Primitive London No 5 (remixed)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Proms at ... The Tanks at Tate Modern
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emzj6q
The Tanks at Tate Modern
2017-09-06T09:20:42
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04wynv2.jpg
6
Sep
2017
Proms 2017: Proms at ... The Tanks at Tate Modern
The Tanks at Tate Modern
Back to artist