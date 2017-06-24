Big NoydQB rapper Tajuan Perry. Born 7 May 1975
Big Noyd
1975-05-07
Big Noyd Biography (Wikipedia)
TaJuan Akeem Perry, (born May 7, 1975), better known by his stage name Big Noyd, is an American rapper from Queensbridge, New York. He is closely affiliated with Mobb Deep, and is featured on all of their albums, except Blood Money. He is of Puerto Rican and African American descent. He also has a daughter, Tiara Perry, who still lives in Queensbridge, Queens.
Big Noyd Tracks
Deadly Zone (feat. Mobb Deep & Big Noyd)
Deadly Zone (feat. Mobb Deep & Big Noyd)
Burn (feat. Big Noyd & Vita)
Burn (feat. Big Noyd & Vita)
