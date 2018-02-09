The ShirtsFormed 1975
The Shirts
1975
The Shirts Biography (Wikipedia)
The Shirts are a New York-based American punk band, which was formed in 1975. The band’s early existence (1975 to 1981) was closely linked with CBGB, a music club in the Bowery, but it reformed with many of the early members in 2003 and is currently active.
The Shirts Tracks
Tell Me Your Plans
