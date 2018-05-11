Philip HarperBritish conductor, composer and educator
Philip Harper
La Fiesta
Chick Corea
La Fiesta
La Fiesta
Last played on
Fat Bottomed Girls
Brian May
Fat Bottomed Girls
Fat Bottomed Girls
Last played on
Skyfall
Adele Adkins, Paul Epworth, Cory Band, Philip Sparke & Philip Harper
Skyfall
Skyfall
Last played on
Tenor Toccata
Rodney Newton
Tenor Toccata
Tenor Toccata
Last played on
Men Of Harlech
Träd
Men Of Harlech
Men Of Harlech
The Incredibles
Giacchino, Cory Band, Philip Harper & Philip Harper
The Incredibles
The Incredibles
Composer
Abba Medley
Andersson/Ulvaeus, Cory Band, Philip Harper, Philip Harper & Only Men Aloud
Abba Medley
Abba Medley
Composer
Let It Go from Frozen
Lopez, Anderson, Cory Band, Philip Harper, Philip Harper & Only Men Aloud
Let It Go from Frozen
Let It Go from Frozen
Jurassic Park
John Williams
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park
Destination Moon
Philip Harper
Destination Moon
Destination Moon
Rain, Steam and Speed (world premiere)
John Pickard
Rain, Steam and Speed (world premiere)
Rain, Steam and Speed (world premiere)
Corineus (world premiere)
Christopher Bond, Cory Band & Philip Harper
Corineus (world premiere)
Corineus (world premiere)
Composer
Hymn To The Fallen
John Williams
Hymn To The Fallen
Hymn To The Fallen
Disney Fantasy
Various Artists
Disney Fantasy
Disney Fantasy
Singin' in The Raindrops
Arthur Freed Nacio Herb Brown/Nacio Herb Brown, Bacharach/David, Cory Band, Christopher Bond, Philip Harper & Only Men Aloud
Singin' in The Raindrops
Singin' in The Raindrops
Composer
Music Arranger
Star Wars Theme & Duel Of The Fates
John Williams
Star Wars Theme & Duel Of The Fates
Star Wars Theme & Duel Of The Fates
Sgt Pepper's Lonely Heart Club Band/I'll Get By With A Little Help From My Frien
McCartney, Cory Band, Tom Hutchinson & Philip Harper
Sgt Pepper's Lonely Heart Club Band/I'll Get By With A Little Help From My Frien
Sgt Pepper's Lonely Heart Club Band/I'll Get By With A Little Help From My Frien
Composer
East Meets West
Philip Harper
East Meets West
East Meets West
Mood Indigo
Duke Ellington
Mood Indigo
Mood Indigo
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Felix Mendelssohn
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Music Arranger
Choir
Last played on
Balkan Dance
Étienne Crausaz
Balkan Dance
Balkan Dance
Last played on
Captain FromCastile
Alfred Newman
Captain FromCastile
Captain FromCastile
Last played on
Gallery (2nd picture)
Howars Snell, Cory Band & Philip Harper
Gallery (2nd picture)
Gallery (2nd picture)
Composer
Last played on
Bugler's Holiday
Leroy Anderson
Bugler's Holiday
Bugler's Holiday
Performer
Last played on
Overture Pique Dame (The Queen of Spades)
Franz von Suppé
Overture Pique Dame (The Queen of Spades)
Overture Pique Dame (The Queen of Spades)
Sweet Shepherdess
Goff Richards
Sweet Shepherdess
Sweet Shepherdess
Rhapsody for Trombone and Band
Gordon Langford
Rhapsody for Trombone and Band
Rhapsody for Trombone and Band
Imperial Echoes
Safroni, Cory Band, Black Dyke Band & Philip Harper
Imperial Echoes
Imperial Echoes
Composer
Last played on
Overture to Candide
Leonard Bernstein
Overture to Candide
Overture to Candide
Last played on
Brass Triumphant - Finale
Gareth Wood
Brass Triumphant - Finale
Brass Triumphant - Finale
Last played on
A Little Prayer
Glennie, Childs, Steve Kane, Cory Band & Philip Harper
A Little Prayer
A Little Prayer
Last played on
O Magnum Mysterium
Lauridson, Cory Band, Littlemore & Philip Harper
O Magnum Mysterium
O Magnum Mysterium
Composer
Music Arranger
Last played on
Cornet Concerto (opening of 1st Movement)
Derek Bourgeois
Cornet Concerto (opening of 1st Movement)
Cornet Concerto (opening of 1st Movement)
Last played on
A Little Star Went Out
Philip Harper
A Little Star Went Out
A Little Star Went Out
Last played on
Moon River Cha Cha
Henry Mancini
Moon River Cha Cha
Moon River Cha Cha
Last played on
1st Movement (Winter) Four Seasons
Antonio Vivaldi
1st Movement (Winter) Four Seasons
1st Movement (Winter) Four Seasons
Live And Let Die
Paul McCartney
Live And Let Die
Live And Let Die
Abide With hMe
Monk, Cory Band, Karl Jenkins & Philip Harper
Abide With hMe
Abide With hMe
Composer
Nordic Polska
Edenthroth, Kallio, Cory Band, Philip Harper & Philip Harper
Nordic Polska
Nordic Polska
Year of the Dragon
Philip Sparke
Year of the Dragon
Year of the Dragon
Last played on
Li'l Darlin' (part)
Neal Hefti
Li'l Darlin' (part)
Li'l Darlin' (part)
Last played on
Raveling, Unraveling
Philip Sparke
Raveling, Unraveling
Raveling, Unraveling
Capriccio
Gustav Holst
Capriccio
Capriccio
Music Arranger
Freedom (Brass Band Symphony No 1)
Hubert Bath
Freedom (Brass Band Symphony No 1)
Freedom (Brass Band Symphony No 1)
Cabaret Concerto
Martin Ellerby
Cabaret Concerto
Cabaret Concerto
Candide Overture
Leonard Bernstein
Candide Overture
Candide Overture
Men Marching (War Memorial No.1) Op.50, No.1
Robin Holloway
Men Marching (War Memorial No.1) Op.50, No.1
Men Marching (War Memorial No.1) Op.50, No.1
Last played on
Ukrainian Bell Carol
Leontovych, Cory Band, Philip Sparke & Philip Harper
Ukrainian Bell Carol
Ukrainian Bell Carol
Composer
Last played on
