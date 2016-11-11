Maxine NightingaleBorn 2 November 1952
Maxine Nightingale (born 2 November 1952) is a British R&B and soul music singer. She is best known for her hits in the 1970s, with the million seller "Right Back Where We Started From" (1975, UK & 1976, U.S.), "Love Hit Me" (1977), and "Lead Me On" (1979).
