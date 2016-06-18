Bizz Nizz was a Belgian dance act formed in 1989 by Jean-Paul de Coster of Antwerp.

The dancefloor filling singles, "We're Gonna Catch You!" and "Don't Miss the Party Line" were both substantial hits across Europe, including the UK where "Don't Miss the Party Line" reached number seven on the UK Singles Chart in April 1990.

The following year, de Coster and Phil Wilde (who was the remixer of the band) formed 2 Unlimited, with performers Ray Slijngaard and Anita Doth.