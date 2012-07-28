Elisabeth "Elli" Maria Erl (born 25 May 1979) is a German singer–songwriter and teacher. She came to fame as the winner of the second season of the television show Deutschland sucht den Superstar, the German Idol series adaptation. With DSDS, Erl appeared on the collaborative top ten single "Believe in Miracles", while her coronation song and debut single "This Is My Life" peaked at number three on the German Singles Chart and reached the top ten in Austria. Erl's pop rock–influenced debut studio album, Shout It Out (2003), reached the top forty of the German Albums Chart but was significantly less successful than previous DSDS releases.

Erl has since released three further albums, including Moving On (2007), Neue Generation (2008) and her latest effort Human (2009). While none of the singles released from these albums became major hit singles on the pop charts, songs such as "In My Dream", "Not My Type", "Get Up" and "Can’t Deny It" entered the German Singles Chart. In 2005, Erl graduated in music and sports from University of Regensburg and is since working as a teacher at a secondary school in Düsseldorf. In 2011, she released the autobiography Gecastet.