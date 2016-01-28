Modern EonFormed 1978. Disbanded 1982
Modern Eon
1978
Modern Eon Biography (Wikipedia)
Modern Eon was a British post-punk/new wave band, formed in Liverpool, England in 1978. They released one album, Fiction Tales, on the independent UK label Dindisc in 1981.
Modern Eon Tracks
Grass Still Grows (Radio 1 Session, 28 Jan 1981)
High Noon (Radio 1 Session, 28 Jan 1981)
Mechanic (Radio 1 Session, 28 Jan 1981)
Real Hymn (Radio 1 Session, 28 Jan 1981)
Euthenics
Euthenics
Childs Play
Childs Play
