The Beta Band
1997
The Beta Band Biography
The Beta Band were a Scottish musical group formed in 1996. They were critically acclaimed and have achieved a cult status. Their style was described as being "folktronica", a blend of folk, Scottish, electronic, rock, trip hop, and experimental jamming.
The Beta Band disbanded in 2004. During the course of their career, they were hailed by both Radiohead and Oasis.
The Beta Band Tracks
Dry The Rain
The Beta Band
Dry The Rain
Human Being
The Beta Band
Human Being
Squares
The Beta Band
Squares
Assessment
The Beta Band
Assessment
Life
The Beta Band
Life
Inner Meet Me
The Beta Band
Inner Meet Me
Out-Side
The Beta Band
Out-Side
She's The One
The Beta Band
She's The One
It's Over
The Beta Band
It's Over
Dr. Baker
The Beta Band
Dr. Baker
Broke
The Beta Band
Broke
Dry The Rain (Remaster)
The Beta Band
Dry The Rain (Remaster)
Space Beatle
The Beta Band
Space Beatle
Dragon
The Beta Band
Dragon
Back to artist