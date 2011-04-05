The Samurai SevenIndie Pop Band. Formed 1997
The Samurai Seven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0d82ec1c-1f01-4a9d-854b-773302909f95
The Samurai Seven Tracks
Sort by
Amateur Photographer
The Samurai Seven
Amateur Photographer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amateur Photographer
Last played on
See You
The Samurai Seven
See You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
See You
Last played on
The Samurai Seven Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist