Lieutenant Pigeon
Formed 1972
1972
Lieutenant Pigeon Biography (Wikipedia)
Lieutenant Pigeon are an English novelty musical group popular in the early 1970s, originating from Coventry.
Mouldy Old Dough
Mouldy Old Dough
Gordon's Rainbow Wranglers
Gordon's Rainbow Wranglers
Desperate Dan
Desperate Dan
