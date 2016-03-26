PRINCESS PRINCESSFormed 1983. Disbanded 26 March 2016
Princess Princess (プリンセス・プリンセス Purinsesu Purinsesu, commonly referred to as Puri-Puri) was a five-piece Japanese rock/pop girl band active from 1983 to 1996. They were previously known as "Julian Mama" and "Akasaka Komachi" (one album was released under this name). After 16 years, they reunited in November 2012 for several concerts in order to help with recovery from the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami. They performed six concerts; November 3 and 4 at the Sendai Sun Plaza Hall, then November 20, 21, 23 and 24 at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo. They performed at Tokyo Dome on December 23 and 24, 2012. They also performed at the 2012 Kōhaku Uta Gassen on New Year's Eve.
