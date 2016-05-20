These Animal MenFormed 1993. Disbanded 1997
These Animal Men
1993
These Animal Men Biography (Wikipedia)
These Animal Men were an English band who achieved minor fame in the 1990s as part of the New Wave of New Wave before splitting up after releasing two albums, in 1998.
These Animal Men Tracks
This Is The Sound Of Youth
This Is The Sound Of Youth
Flawed Is Beautifull - BBC Session 01/03/1995
False ID - BBC Session 01/03/1995
Speed King
Speed King
You're Always Right
You're Always Right
These Animal Men Links
