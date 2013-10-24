Davey HavokBorn 20 November 1975
Davey Havok
1975-11-20
Davey Havok Biography (Wikipedia)
David Paden Marchand (born November 20, 1975), known professionally as Davey Havok, is the lead vocalist of the American rock band AFI, the electronic music band Blaqk Audio, hardcore band XTRMST, and new wave band Dreamcar.
Havok is an outspoken advocate of the straight edge lifestyle and veganism.
Davey Havok Performances & Interviews
Dan speaks to Davey Havok from AFI about their new album, Burials.
Davey Havok on Burials
Davey Havok Tracks
