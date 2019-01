Jef Gilson (born 25 July 1926 in Guebwiller as Jean-François Quiévreux; died 5 February 2012) was a French pianist, arranger, composer and big band leader. "In the occupation of which he initiated groups" proved Gilson "an excellent grasp of the 'discovery' and the promotion of young talent."

