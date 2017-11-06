George PringleBorn 1984
George Pringle
1984
George Pringle Biography (Wikipedia)
George Pringle (full name: Georgina Richards-Pringle) is an artist, performer and writer from London, U.K. She is best known for her stream-of-consciousness style poetry and prose delivered over backing tracks which she creates on GarageBand music software.
George Pringle Tracks
Extremely Verbal After Midnight
LCD I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down
Mad, Bad And Dangerous To Know
Mad, Bad And Dangerous To Know
Pop Hit
Pop Hit
Physical Education (Part 1)
Sparkomatic Miami
Sparkomatic Miami
Physical Education (Blitzkrieg Edit)
