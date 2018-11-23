The UpsettersLittle Richard's backing band. Formed 1954. Disbanded 1967
The Upsetters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1954
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0d6f5050-f43d-43fa-afb0-b0263dc9e88a
The Upsetters Tracks
Sort by
War Ina Babylon
Max Romeo And The Upsetters
War Ina Babylon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
War Ina Babylon
Performer
Last played on
Chase The Devil
Max Romeo
Chase The Devil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039qcpf.jpglink
Chase The Devil
Last played on
War Ina Babylon
Max Romeo & The Upsetters
War Ina Babylon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
War Ina Babylon
Performer
Last played on
Jaywalking
The Upsetters
Jaywalking
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jaywalking
Last played on
Every Night About This Time
The Upsetters
Every Night About This Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Every Night About This Time
Last played on
The Upsetters Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist