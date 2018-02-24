Moriz RosenthalClassical pianist and composer, 1862-1946. Born 18 December 1862. Died 3 September 1946
Moriz Rosenthal
1862-12-18
Moriz Rosenthal Biography (Wikipedia)
Moriz Rosenthal (17 December 1862 – 3 September 1946) was a Polish pianist and composer. He was an outstanding pupil of Franz Liszt and a friend and colleague of some of the greatest musicians of his age, including Johannes Brahms, Johann Strauss, Anton Rubinstein, Hans von Bülow, Camille Saint-Saëns, Jules Massenet and Isaac Albéniz.
Vienna Carnival
Moriz Rosenthal
Vienna Carnival
Vienna Carnival
Last played on
Fantasia on themes by Johann Strauss II
Moriz Rosenthal
Fantasia on themes by Johann Strauss II
Fantasia on themes by Johann Strauss II
Performer
Last played on
Mazurka in D major, Op 33 No 2
Frédéric Chopin
Mazurka in D major, Op 33 No 2
Mazurka in D major, Op 33 No 2
Last played on
Carnaval de Vienne – Humoresque on themes by Johann Strauss
Moriz Rosenthal
Carnaval de Vienne – Humoresque on themes by Johann Strauss
Papillons
Moriz Rosenthal
Papillons
Papillons
Last played on
Papillons for piano
Moriz Rosenthal
Papillons for piano
Papillons for piano
Last played on
Fantasy on Johann Strauss
Moriz Rosenthal
Fantasy on Johann Strauss
Fantasy on Johann Strauss
Last played on
Carnaval De Vienne
Moriz Rosenthal
Carnaval De Vienne
Carnaval De Vienne
Last played on
