Peter Van WoodBorn 19 September 1927. Died 10 March 2010
Peter Van Wood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1927-09-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0d66c8c6-0efa-4989-abda-24306cfe7260
Peter Van Wood Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Van Wood (19 September 1927 – 10 March 2010), was a Dutch guitarist, singer, songwriter, actor, and astrologer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peter Van Wood Tracks
Sort by
Butta la pasta Teresa
Peter Van Wood
Butta la pasta Teresa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Butta la pasta Teresa
Last played on
Peter Van Wood Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist