Magnus Carlson (born 3 August 1968) is a Swedish singer, composer, songwriter, DJ, and record collector. After playing in various cover bands in the nineties he formed the indie group, Weeping Willows. Their 1997 debut album was an instant success and the band soon became a national household name. In 2003 Magnus launched what would become a very successful solo career. One that now has established him as one of the biggest male artists in Sweden today. He has released a total of 16 albums in the last twenty years, several of them gold and platinum records and he’s collaborated with more artists than even he can remember. From duets with songstress Anna Ternheim to house tracks with members of Swedish House Mafia;[better source needed] from performing Velvet Underground-covers with Nina Persson of The Cardigans and Ebbot Lundberg of The Soundtrack of Our Lives to selling out concert halls performing an acclaimed Royal Symphony Orchestral tribute to the late David Bowie onto playing horns with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.