The Staves UK folk rock trio. Formed 2010
The Staves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6xt.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0d659b57-7224-491d-a891-702d222c8826
The Staves Biography (Wikipedia)
The Staves are an English indie folk trio of sisters Jessica, Camilla and Emily Staveley-Taylor from Watford, Hertfordshire, England.
The Staves Performances & Interviews
The Staves tell Jo Whiley about when House of Cards star Robin Wright was at their show
The Staves tell Jo Whiley about when House of Cards star Robin Wright was at their show
The Staves speak to Stuart Maconie
The Staves speak to Stuart Maconie
The Staves chat to Radcliffe and Maconie
The Staves chat to Radcliffe and Maconie
The Staves chat with Radcliffe and Maconie
The Staves chat with Radcliffe and Maconie
The Staves speak to Jo Whiley
The Staves speak to Jo Whiley
The Staves Tracks
Tongue Behind My Teeth
The Staves
Tongue Behind My Teeth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xt.jpglink
Tongue Behind My Teeth
Take Me Home
The Staves
Take Me Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xt.jpglink
Take Me Home
Teeth White
The Staves
Teeth White
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02r7n7g.jpglink
Teeth White
Mexico
The Staves
Mexico
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01cgwmk.jpglink
Mexico
I'm On Fire
The Staves
I'm On Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xt.jpglink
I'm On Fire
Black & White
The Staves
Black & White
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j761q.pnglink
Black & White
What Good Am I
The Staves
What Good Am I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xt.jpglink
What Good Am I
Winter Trees
The Staves
Winter Trees
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xt.jpglink
Winter Trees
Facing West
The Staves
Facing West
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xt.jpglink
Facing West
Dead & Born & Grown
The Staves
Dead & Born & Grown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xt.jpglink
Dead & Born & Grown
Make It Holy (6 Music Live at Maida Vale 2015)
The Staves & Justin Vernon
Make It Holy (6 Music Live at Maida Vale 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049qv4c.jpglink
Make It Holy (6 Music Live at Maida Vale 2015)
Chicago
The Staves
Chicago
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xt.jpglink
Chicago
Steady
The Staves
Steady
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p032lft1.jpglink
Steady
Icarus
The Staves
Icarus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xt.jpglink
Icarus
Tired As
The Staves
Tired As
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xt.jpglink
Tired As
Teeth White (6 Music Live at Maida Vale 2015)
The Staves
Teeth White (6 Music Live at Maida Vale 2015)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teeth White (6 Music Live at Maida Vale 2015)
Performer
Floral Dresses (feat. The Staves)
Lucy Rose
Floral Dresses (feat. The Staves)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vndsd.jpglink
Floral Dresses (feat. The Staves)
Sprig of Thyme
The Staves
Sprig of Thyme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xt.jpglink
Sprig of Thyme
Silent Side
The Staves
Silent Side
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xt.jpglink
Silent Side
America (Radio 2 Session, 2 May 2017)
The Staves
America (Radio 2 Session, 2 May 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6xt.jpglink
America (Radio 2 Session, 2 May 2017)
Teeth White (6 Music Live at Maida Vale 2015)
The Staves
Teeth White (6 Music Live at Maida Vale 2015)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teeth White (6 Music Live at Maida Vale 2015)
Performer
Blood I Bled
The Staves
Blood I Bled
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p026sxgj.jpglink
Blood I Bled
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84mxj/acts/a52p8g
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-28T10:01:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vtslh.jpg
28
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
6 Music Festival: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8gmxj/acts/amhg9r
Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
2014-03-01T10:01:40
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01t47dh.jpg
1
Mar
2014
6 Music Festival: 2014
Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-29T10:01:40
29
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Latest The Staves News
The Staves Links
