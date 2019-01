How do you duet with a nightingale?

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03txmfg.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03txmfg.jpg

2016-05-12T14:32:00.000Z

Sam Lee describes the musical phrases of a bird best known for its beautiful song.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03txpbv