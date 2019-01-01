Joni HarmsBorn 5 November 1959
Joni Harms
1959-11-05
Joni Harms Biography (Wikipedia)
Joni Harms (born November 5, 1959 in Canby, Oregon) is an American country music singer-songwriter. Between 1990 and 2011, Harms released eleven studio albums plus her album Oregon to Ireland recorded live with The Sheerin Family Band in Moate, Ireland and released in 2014. She also charted two singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart. Her highest charting single, "I Need a Wife," peaked at No. 34 in 1989.
Harms is well known in Europe, UK and Australia, where she has enjoyed many successful years touring and having several chart-topping hits.[citation needed] Harms also writes or co-writes most of her own material and for many other artists as well.
Joni Harms Tracks
Merle
Joni Harms
Merle
Merle
Going Home
Joni Harms
Going Home
Going Home
I'll Be Wearing Your Ring
Joni Harms
I'll Be Wearing Your Ring
I'll Be Wearing Your Ring
Christmas in the Country
Joni Harms
Christmas in the Country
Christmas in the Country
Sweet Summer Hay
Joni Harms
Sweet Summer Hay
Sweet Summer Hay
Daddy's Boots
Joni Harms
Daddy's Boots
Daddy's Boots
Spending The Night Out In Love
Joni Harms
Spending The Night Out In Love
Spending The Night Out In Love
Cowgirl Tuff
Joni Harms
Cowgirl Tuff
Cowgirl Tuff
God Bless The Farmer
Joni Harms
God Bless The Farmer
God Bless The Farmer
The Loop
Joni Harms
The Loop
The Loop
Horse Sense
Joni Harms
Horse Sense
Horse Sense
A Way Around My Heart
Joni Harms
A Way Around My Heart
A Way Around My Heart
Buddy and Me
Joni Harms
Buddy and Me
Buddy and Me
Around My Heart
Joni Harms
Around My Heart
Around My Heart
There's No Way I Can Love You Anymore
Joni Harms
There's No Way I Can Love You Anymore
Tofu
Joni Harms
Tofu
Tofu
Saddle Blanket
Joni Harms
Saddle Blanket
Saddle Blanket
Lets Put The Western Back In Country
Joni Harms
Lets Put The Western Back In Country
Bob Tail Bob
Joni Harms
Bob Tail Bob
Bob Tail Bob
The Place Where I Worship
Joni Harms
The Place Where I Worship
The Place Where I Worship
Weakness For Cowboys
Joni Harms
Weakness For Cowboys
Weakness For Cowboys
No Way I Can Love You Anymore
Joni Harms
No Way I Can Love You Anymore
No Way I Can Love You Anymore
Catalog Dreams
Joni Harms
Catalog Dreams
Catalog Dreams
Old-Fashioned Girl
Joni Harms
Old-Fashioned Girl
Old-Fashioned Girl
I Need A Wife
Joni Harms
I Need A Wife
I Need A Wife
