Joni Harms (born November 5, 1959 in Canby, Oregon) is an American country music singer-songwriter. Between 1990 and 2011, Harms released eleven studio albums plus her album Oregon to Ireland recorded live with The Sheerin Family Band in Moate, Ireland and released in 2014. She also charted two singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart. Her highest charting single, "I Need a Wife," peaked at No. 34 in 1989.

Harms is well known in Europe, UK and Australia, where she has enjoyed many successful years touring and having several chart-topping hits.[citation needed] Harms also writes or co-writes most of her own material and for many other artists as well.