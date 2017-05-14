Goebel ReevesBorn 9 October 1899. Died 26 January 1959
Goebel Reeves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1899-10-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0d604793-47d2-4ef3-8a43-561e28b4936c
Goebel Reeves Biography (Wikipedia)
Goebel Leon Reeves (October 9, 1899 – January 26, 1959) was an American folk singer. His most famous song is "Hobo's Lullaby," which has been covered by numerous singers, notably Woody Guthrie and his son Arlo.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Goebel Reeves Tracks
Sort by
Hobo's Lullaby
Goebel Reeves
Hobo's Lullaby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql0z.jpglink
Hobo's Lullaby
Last played on
Cowboy's Prayer
Goebel Reeves
Cowboy's Prayer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cowboy's Prayer
Last played on
The Cowboy's Dizzy Sweetheart
Goebel Reeves
The Cowboy's Dizzy Sweetheart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Cowboy's Dizzy Sweetheart
Last played on
Goebel Reeves Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist