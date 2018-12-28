Jeremy Summerly (born 28 February 1961) is a British conductor. He was educated at Lichfield Cathedral (where he was a chorister), at Winchester College and at New College, Oxford (where he was a choral scholar). While at Oxford he conducted the New College Chamber Orchestra and the Oxford Chamber Choir. After graduating with a first class honours degree in Music in 1982, he started work as a Studio Manager for BBC Radio, while pursuing postgraduate research at King's College London. He founded the Oxford Camerata in 1984. In 1989 he was appointed lecturer at the Royal Academy of Music, where he was Head of Academic Studies from 1996 to 2007 and subsequently Senior Academic Studies Lecturer, and was conductor of the Schola Cantorum of Oxford from 1990 to 1996. He is also now the Co-Artistic Director of the Oxford period instrumental and vocal ensemble, Oxford Baroque.

In 2010 Jeremy was appointed Director of Music at St Luke's Church, Chelsea. Alongside the regular weekly rehearsals and services, St Luke's Choir performs services three times a year with All Saints' Fulham and St Martin-in-the-Fields and tours UK cathedrals twice a year. Jeremy also founded the annual St Luke's Christmas Carol Competition.