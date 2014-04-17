Marc AryanFranco-Belgian singer. Born 14 November 1926. Died 30 November 1985
Marc Aryan
1926-11-14
Marc Aryan Biography (Wikipedia)
Henri Markarian, better known as Marc Aryan (14 November 1926 in Valence, France – 30 November 1985 in Ohain, Belgium), was a French-Belgian singer, songwriter, and record producer of Armenian descent born as a French citizen, who also acquired Belgian citizenship after a long residency in the country.
Marc Aryan Tracks
Libarte
Libarte
Istanbul
Istanbul
Marc Aryan Links
