The Four Tunes1950's doo-wop group. Formed 1945. Disbanded 1998
The Four Tunes
1945
The Four Tunes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Four Tunes (also referred to as The 4 Tunes) were a leading black pop vocal quartet during the 1950s. The members at the peak of their fame were Pat Best, Jimmy Gordon, Jimmie Nabbie, and Danny Owens.
The Four Tunes Tracks
I Understand
The Four Tunes
Brooklyn Bridge
The Four Tunes
Far Away Places
The Four Tunes
Yellow moon sailing by
The Four Tunes
The Four Tunes Links
