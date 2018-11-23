Conal Gallen
Conal Gallen Biography (Wikipedia)
Conal Gallen is an Irish Comedian, Actor and Singer. He is best known for his comedy songs including "Horse It Into Ya Cynthia" and "I'll Make Love To You In The Henhouse (If You'll Only Egg Me On).
Conal has made numerous live appearances around Ireland, on both sides of the border, in venues such as The Millennium Forum, Derry, The Alley Theatre, Strabane. He has also released 20 DVDs and 40 CDs (2 of which are also on digital download), including the double-platinum selling Conal Gallen: Live & Full of It.
Conal made his first appearance on RTÉ's The Late Late Show in January 2012.
Conal Gallen Tracks
Do Your Ears Hang Low?
Conal Gallen
Do Your Ears Hang Low?
Horse It Inta Ye, Cynthia
Conal Gallen
Horse It Inta Ye, Cynthia
Rollin in the Hay
Conal Gallen
Rollin in the Hay
Some Days are Diamonds
Conal Gallen
Some Days are Diamonds
Ear's Hanglow
Conal Gallen
Ear's Hanglow
Cynthia
Conal Gallen
Cynthia
I'll Make Love to You in the Henhouse
Conal Gallen
I'll Make Love to You in the Henhouse
