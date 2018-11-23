Conal Gallen is an Irish Comedian, Actor and Singer. He is best known for his comedy songs including "Horse It Into Ya Cynthia" and "I'll Make Love To You In The Henhouse (If You'll Only Egg Me On).

Conal has made numerous live appearances around Ireland, on both sides of the border, in venues such as The Millennium Forum, Derry, The Alley Theatre, Strabane. He has also released 20 DVDs and 40 CDs (2 of which are also on digital download), including the double-platinum selling Conal Gallen: Live & Full of It.

Conal made his first appearance on RTÉ's The Late Late Show in January 2012.