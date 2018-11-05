Tom Oakes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0d561c24-1a1c-464f-a2af-20834a42041d
Tom Oakes Tracks
Sort by
Pig's Reel / Mrs Norman MacKeigan / The First Months Of Summer
Ross Couper
Pig's Reel / Mrs Norman MacKeigan / The First Months Of Summer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pig's Reel / Mrs Norman MacKeigan / The First Months Of Summer
Last played on
Cathcart / Apo Fetlar Top
Ross Couper
Cathcart / Apo Fetlar Top
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cathcart / Apo Fetlar Top
Last played on
Something For The Weakened
Ross Couper
Something For The Weakened
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something For The Weakened
Last played on
The Chatham Lasses / Strictly Sambuca / Room 215
Ross Couper
The Chatham Lasses / Strictly Sambuca / Room 215
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Chatham Lasses / Strictly Sambuca / Room 215
Last played on
The Last Gasp
Ross Couper
The Last Gasp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Last Gasp
Last played on
The Road To Loch Bairneas
Ross Couper
The Road To Loch Bairneas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Road To Loch Bairneas
Last played on
Sam Cormier's / Gemima / The Devon Flute Player's Salute To Shetland
Ross Couper
Sam Cormier's / Gemima / The Devon Flute Player's Salute To Shetland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sam Cormier's / Gemima / The Devon Flute Player's Salute To Shetland
Last played on
Sunburn, Man Flu And The S***s
Ross Couper
Sunburn, Man Flu And The S***s
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunburn, Man Flu And The S***s
Last played on
Sam Cormier's / Gemima / The Devon Flute Player's Salute To Shetland
Ross Coupar & Tom Oakes
Sam Cormier's / Gemima / The Devon Flute Player's Salute To Shetland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sam Cormier's / Gemima / The Devon Flute Player's Salute To Shetland
Performer
Last played on
Sambuca
Ross Couper and Tom Oakes
Sambuca
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sambuca
Performer
Last played on
Cathcart
Ross Couper and Tom Oakes
Cathcart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cathcart
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist