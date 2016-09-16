Katia SkanaviBorn 1971
Katia Skanavi
1971
Katia Skanavi Biography (Wikipedia)
Katia Skanavi (born in Moscow, 1971) is a Russian pianist of Greek descent.
Skanavi started a concert career after being awarded the XXII Long-Thibaud Competition's 3rd prize at 18. In 1994 she won Athens' Maria Callas Grand Prize.
