The Derek Paravicini Quartet
The Derek Paravicini Quartet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0d5391a2-323f-4877-ae13-2bbf528ad2bd
Tracks
Sort by
Lullaby of Birdland
The Derek Paravicini Quartet
Lullaby of Birdland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lullaby of Birdland
Last played on
Ain't Misbehavin'
Fats Waller
Ain't Misbehavin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgpw.jpglink
Ain't Misbehavin'
Ensemble
Last played on
Bewitched, bothered and bewildered
Rodgers & Hart & Derek Paravacini Quartet
Bewitched, bothered and bewildered
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bewitched, bothered and bewildered
Composer
Ensemble
Last played on
Back to artist