Alan KellyIrish piano accordionist, songwriter. Born 1972
Alan Kelly
1972
Alan Kelly Tracks
After The Morning / The Night Owl
Alan Kelly
After The Morning / The Night Owl
After The Morning / The Night Owl
I Hung My Harp Upon the Willows
Alan Kelly
I Hung My Harp Upon the Willows
I Hung My Harp Upon the Willows
My Love Is Like a Red, Red Rose
Eddi Reader
My Love Is Like a Red, Red Rose
My Love Is Like a Red, Red Rose
Willie Stewart
Eddi Reader
Willie Stewart
Willie Stewart
Wild Mountainside
Eddi Reader
Wild Mountainside
Wild Mountainside
Ye Jacobites
Eddi Reader
Ye Jacobites
Ye Jacobites
Leezie Lindsay
Eddi Reader
Leezie Lindsay
Leezie Lindsay
I Hung My Harp Upon The Willow
Eddi Reader
I Hung My Harp Upon The Willow
I Hung My Harp Upon The Willow
Charlie Is My Darling
Eddi Reader
Charlie Is My Darling
Charlie Is My Darling
The Wing Flapper, Grier's Slip Jig
Alan Kelly
The Wing Flapper, Grier's Slip Jig
The Wing Flapper
Alan Kelly
The Wing Flapper
The Wing Flapper
Sally Ann's Reels / Sally Ann's a Gal I Like
Alan Kelly
Sally Ann's Reels / Sally Ann's a Gal I Like
Martin Wynnes
Alan Kelly
Martin Wynnes
Martin Wynnes
The Parting Glass
John Kelly & Alan Kelly
The Parting Glass
The Parting Glass
Performer
Hopalong
Alan Kelly
Hopalong
Hopalong
I Hung My Harp Upon the Willow
Alan Kelly
I Hung My Harp Upon the Willow
I Hung My Harp Upon the Willow
La Ballade - Tana / Duet MatOc'h / An Gabhran /
Alan Kelly
La Ballade - Tana / Duet MatOc'h / An Gabhran /
Jer Quigley's / The Bunch of Green Rushes
Alan Kelly
Jer Quigley's / The Bunch of Green Rushes
Lake Ainslie
Alan Kelly
Lake Ainslie
Lake Ainslie
Galway Reels
Alan Kelly
Galway Reels
Galway Reels
Grounded Reels
Alan Kelly
Grounded Reels
Grounded Reels
Siena Waltz; Her Broken Leg
Alan Kelly
Siena Waltz; Her Broken Leg
Siena Waltz; Her Broken Leg
The Parting Glass
Alan Kelly
The Parting Glass
The Parting Glass
Rookery Reels: Bill Hoare's Reel/the Rookery
Alan Kelly
Rookery Reels: Bill Hoare's Reel/the Rookery
Eolann
Alan Kelly
Eolann
Eolann
The Rookery Reels
Alan Kelly
The Rookery Reels
The Rookery Reels
