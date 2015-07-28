SnakefingerBorn 17 June 1949. Died 1 July 1987
1949-06-17
Snakefinger Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Charles Lithman (17 June 1949 – 1 July 1987), who performed under the stage name Snakefinger, was an English musician, singer and songwriter. A multi-instrumentalist, he was best known for his guitar and violin work and his collaborations with The Residents.
