Eduard Nikolaevich Artemyev PAR (Russian: Эдуа́рд Никола́евич Арте́мьев,; born 30 November 1937) is a Russian composer of electronic music and film scores. Outside of Russia he is mostly known for his soundtracks for films such as Solaris, Siberiade, Stalker and Burnt by the Sun. He was awarded the title People's Artist of Russia in 1999.