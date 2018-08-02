Эдуард АртемьевBorn 30 November 1937
Эдуард Артемьев
1937-11-30
Biography (Wikipedia)
Eduard Nikolaevich Artemyev PAR (Russian: Эдуа́рд Никола́евич Арте́мьев,; born 30 November 1937) is a Russian composer of electronic music and film scores. Outside of Russia he is mostly known for his soundtracks for films such as Solaris, Siberiade, Stalker and Burnt by the Sun. He was awarded the title People's Artist of Russia in 1999.
Tracks
Excerpt from the film music 'Legend No.17'
Solaris (1972): Dream / Return
Mosaic
#7
Movement 16 (Solaris)
Part Two
