Christophe Dumaux Biography (Wikipedia)
Christophe Dumaux (born 1979) is a French classical countertenor.
Sound the trumpet (Come ye sons of art)
Henry Purcell
Sound the trumpet (Come ye sons of art)
Sound the trumpet (Come ye sons of art)
Tilge, Hochster, meine Sunden (Psalm 51) BWV.1083
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Tilge, Hochster, meine Sunden (Psalm 51) BWV.1083
Tilge, Hochster, meine Sunden (Psalm 51) BWV.1083
Septem verba a Christo in cruce moriente prolata - Part 2
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Septem verba a Christo in cruce moriente prolata - Part 2
Septem verba a Christo in cruce moriente prolata - Part 2
Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross
Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
2009-07-19
19
Jul
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2005: Prom 52
Royal Albert Hall
2005-08-23
23
Aug
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 52
Royal Albert Hall
