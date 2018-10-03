Rocco Rodio
Rocco Rodio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0d4e55d4-02ed-44ee-a036-fe1520f79649
Rocco Rodio Biography (Wikipedia)
Rocco Rodio (c. 1535 – after 1615) was an Italian Renaissance composer and theorist, best known for his sacred works and keyboard ricercares.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rocco Rodio Tracks
Sort by
Voluntary: Ave Maris stella
Rocco Rodio
Voluntary: Ave Maris stella
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Voluntary: Ave Maris stella
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
Back to artist