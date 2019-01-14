Alastair WillisConductor
Alastair Willis
Alastair Willis Biography (Wikipedia)
Alastair Willis is a Grammy-nominated conductor and music director of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra. Willis is the brother of Berlin Philharmonic low horn player Sarah Willis.
Alastair Willis Tracks
Amahl And The Night Visitors (Shepherds' Dance)
Gian Carlo Menotti
