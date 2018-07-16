Tania Maree Kernaghan (born 18 July 1968 in Albury, New South Wales) is an Australian country music singer.

She is the sister of Lee Kernaghan and daughter of Ray Kernaghan.

During her career, Tania has earned fifteen number one radio hits singles, numerous awards, sell out concerts and record sales in the hundreds of thousands. She has also performed at the Grand Old Opry in Nashville.

Tania is Patron for Angel Flight and Riding For The Disabled Association Australia (RDA).