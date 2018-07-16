Tania KernaghanBorn 18 July 1968
Tania Kernaghan
Tania Kernaghan Biography
Tania Maree Kernaghan (born 18 July 1968 in Albury, New South Wales) is an Australian country music singer.
She is the sister of Lee Kernaghan and daughter of Ray Kernaghan.
During her career, Tania has earned fifteen number one radio hits singles, numerous awards, sell out concerts and record sales in the hundreds of thousands. She has also performed at the Grand Old Opry in Nashville.
Tania is Patron for Angel Flight and Riding For The Disabled Association Australia (RDA).
End of A Drought



All Australian Girl



Onto Something



Light In the Window



Homestead of My Dreams



Mary Called Him Mister



Murray Meets The Darling



Call Home



Where The Murray Meets The Darling


Drover's Boy



Sandy Creek



