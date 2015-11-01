Jack PalanceBorn 18 February 1919. Died 10 November 2006
Jack Palance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1919-02-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0d4af493-396a-46ec-a4aa-31d805853769
Jack Palance Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Palance ( PAL-əns; born Volodymyr Palahniuk (Ukrainian: Володимир Палагню́к); February 18, 1919 – November 10, 2006) was an American actor and singer. He was nominated for three Academy Awards, all for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, receiving nominations for his roles in Sudden Fear (1952) and Shane (1953), and winning the Oscar almost 40 years later for his role in City Slickers (1991).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jack Palance Tracks
Sort by
Green Green Grass Of Home
Jack Palance
Green Green Grass Of Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smooth
Jack Palance
Smooth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smooth
Last played on
Jack Palance Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist