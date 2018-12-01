Tiberiu Brediceanu (April 2, 1877, Lugoj – December 19, 1968, Bucharest) was a Romanian composer. He is the father of the composer and conductor Mihai Brediceanu.

Born in Lugoj to Coriolan Brediceanu, Brediceanu studied in Blaj and Brașov and worked as a general manager of the Bucharest Opera House. He composed symphonic dances as well as songs and ballads for both voice and piano. He also published a collection of 170 folk melodies and wrote several works on Romanian folk songs.

He was the brother of Caius, Sempronia, and Cornelia, Lucian Blaga's wife.