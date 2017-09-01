Dax RiggsBorn 15 October 1973
Dax Riggs Biography (Wikipedia)
Dax David Riggs (born October 15, 1973, Evansville, Indiana) is an American musician, best known for formerly fronting the sludge metal band Acid Bath in the 1990s. Dax has been a part of many projects since then, including Agents of Oblivion and Deadboy & the Elephantmen. In 2007 he began releasing material under his own name. He currently resides in Lafayette, Louisiana.
