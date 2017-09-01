Dax David Riggs (born October 15, 1973, Evansville, Indiana) is an American musician, best known for formerly fronting the sludge metal band Acid Bath in the 1990s. Dax has been a part of many projects since then, including Agents of Oblivion and Deadboy & the Elephantmen. In 2007 he began releasing material under his own name. He currently resides in Lafayette, Louisiana.