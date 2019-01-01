DJ Project is a Romanian dance music group, initially made up of Gino Manzotti (Handke Giuseppe) and DJ Maxx (Ovidiu Florea) as producers and Elena Baltagan as the vocalist. The group was formed in 2000 in Timișoara, with their first album, Experience, released in 2001.

At the MTV Europe Music Awards 2006, DJ Project were awarded with "Best Romanian Act" prize.