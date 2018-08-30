Alexander Grant (born 27 August 1982), professionally known as Alex da Kid, is a British record producer and songwriter from Wood Green, London. He has gained recognition for producing several hit singles for a plethora of artists in various music genres, such as Dr. Dre ("I Need a Doctor"), Nicki Minaj ("Massive Attack"), B.o.B ("Airplanes" featuring Hayley Williams), Eminem ("Love the Way You Lie" featuring Rihanna), Diddy ("Coming Home" with Dirty Money featuring Skylar Grey), Imagine Dragons ("Radioactive") and Cheryl ("Under The Sun").

Even though he now lives in Los Angeles, the Evening Standard named him one of "London's Most Influential People in 2011." He has been nominated for numerous Grammy Awards including "Album of the Year" for his work on Rihanna's Loud. His record label, KIDinaKORNER, is a subdivision of Interscope Records.

In both 2013 and 2014, Grant (as owner of KIDinaKORNER Records) was chosen by Billboard Magazine for their "Top 40 Under 40."

In 2016, Grant released his first solo project as an artist. The single, “Not Easy” features X Ambassadors, Elle King and Wiz Khalifa via KIDinaKORNER/RCA Records. The track was written and produced by Alex da Kid for KIDinaKORNER, Sam Harris, Casey Harris, Adam Levine, Elle King, and Wiz Khalifa. In 2017, Grant released his second track, "American Funeral" which was a co-written collaboration with Joseph Angel.